Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 440,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

NYSE:CLS opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Celestica by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

