CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE IGR opened at $5.11 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.