CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE IGR opened at $5.11 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 57,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

