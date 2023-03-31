CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE IGR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGR. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 57,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.