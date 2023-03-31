CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE IGR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $9.25.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
