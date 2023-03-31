Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. 485,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,763. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.