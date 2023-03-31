Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CATGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAT opened at $224.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CATGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.