Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAT opened at $224.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

