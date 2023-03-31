Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Carmen Jeffrey Del Sells 40,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,684. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
