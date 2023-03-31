Casper One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.29 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Casper has a total market capitalization of $416.65 million and $9.29 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,606,517,277 coins and its circulating supply is 10,877,267,809 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,605,539,284 with 10,876,351,265 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03728562 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,976,827.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

