Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

