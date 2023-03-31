Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Republic Services by 206.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.71. The company had a trading volume of 378,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,736. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

