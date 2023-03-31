Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,325 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.66. The stock had a trading volume of 902,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,891. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

