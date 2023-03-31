Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

