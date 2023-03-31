Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $6,652,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.11. 912,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,712. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.