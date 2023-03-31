Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,538 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 964,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,580. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

