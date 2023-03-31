Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 12,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in PayPal by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,705,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 237,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 702.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 71,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.98. 3,849,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,148,274. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

