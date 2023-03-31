Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 7,105 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.55. 506,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.02 and a 200 day moving average of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.