Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $189.92. 772,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $200.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

