Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $76.30. 4,267,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

