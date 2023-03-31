CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,742 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.50 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

