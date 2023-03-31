CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $987,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

AMD opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.23, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

