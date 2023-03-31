CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VSGX stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.