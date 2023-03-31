CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEF opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $267.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

