CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,955 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,862,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $145.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average of $146.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

