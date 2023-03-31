CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,318 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

