Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Capricorn Metals Price Performance
CRNLF opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.98 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.32.
Capricorn Metals Company Profile
