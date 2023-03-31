Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CSFB from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.80.

Capital Power stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.25. 273,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,095. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$40.06 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

