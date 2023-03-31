Capital One Financial Comments on EQT Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.