Capital Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Toyota Motor comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

NYSE TM opened at $139.62 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

