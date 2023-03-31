Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 850 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 863.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT opened at $32.33 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.