Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 290 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 3.5% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in United Rentals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $386.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

