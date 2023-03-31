Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Capital Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for 2.0% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.3 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $67.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.