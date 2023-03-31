Capital Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shares of AMAT opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

