Capital Financial Services LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.