Capital Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $194.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

