Capital Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.5% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $81.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

