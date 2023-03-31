Capital CS Group LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 154,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,547. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.