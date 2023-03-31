Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,422 Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Immunocore Stock Up 4.0 %

About Immunocore

NASDAQ IMCR traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 163,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.72. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.