Capital CS Group LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. DexCom makes up approximately 0.3% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 184.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,582 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 323.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,804 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 317.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $161,080,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $115.94. 526,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.