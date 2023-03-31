Capital Advantage Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,703. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

