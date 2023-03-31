Capital Advantage Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 747,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,734,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 4.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,807,000 after buying an additional 714,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after buying an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 818,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,563. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.