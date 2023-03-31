Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Up 43.7% in March

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.44. 6,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

