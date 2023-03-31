Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.85

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and traded as high as $27.30. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 11,064 shares.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

