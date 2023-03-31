Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

CNI stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

