Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$89.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$89.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$56.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.87. The firm has a market cap of C$51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$53.58 and a 52-week high of C$79.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.1550868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 66.15%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 34,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

