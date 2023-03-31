Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Up 90.2% in March

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $305,412,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 113.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,777,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,079. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

