C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.25

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 31365475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,410 shares of company stock worth $860,729 in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

