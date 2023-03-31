Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.6 %

GSK stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.27) to GBX 1,550 ($19.04) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.