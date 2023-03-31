Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $811.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $761.72 and its 200 day moving average is $740.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $835.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

