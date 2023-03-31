Busey Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after buying an additional 162,083 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.