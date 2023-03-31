Busey Wealth Management Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.41 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.00. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

