Busey Wealth Management Has $689,000 Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 484,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of MGA opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

